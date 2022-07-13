Overnight construction work detours all lanes of southbound I-5 in Tacoma – The Suburban Times

Washington State Department of Transportation announcement.

TACOMA – Late night and early morning drivers who use southbound Interstate 5 in Tacoma will need to plan additional time. On Friday night, July 15, all southbound I-5 traffic will detour off the interstate as crews install a large sign bridge. Two on-ramps to southbound I-5 will also close during the work.

11 p.m. Friday, July 15 to 6 a.m. Saturday, July 16

All lanes of southbound I-5 will close at exit 135 to Portland Avenue. Drivers will detour to westbound SR 509 to southbound I-705 and back to southbound I-5.

10 p.m. Friday, July 15 to 7 a.m. Saturday, July 16

Portland Avenue/27th Street on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close.

Southbound State Route 167 ramp to southbound I-5 will close.

Travelers on southbound I-5 coming from King County may want to consider using SR 18, SR 167, and SR 512 to avoid the detour.

WSDOT update advance closure notices on the statewide travel map. Before heading out the door, travelers can find the latest information on the WSDOT app and by following the WSDOT regional Twitter feed.