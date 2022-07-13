Metro Parks Tacoma Needs You – The Suburban Times

Metro Parks Tacoma announcement.

Summer is officially here and we’re excited for the return of Mosaic to Wright Park on July 23 and 24 (formerly EthnicFest).

We are inviting you to participate in a special and unique way. Join us as a volunteer! Volunteers are an integral part of our events, acting as public ambassadors with the community.

Applying is easy – just follow this link, create an account and fill out some brief contact information and that’s it! Once your application is approved you’ll be able to login and choose from a variety of available roles and shifts.