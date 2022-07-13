James Lee joins MultiCare as new executive vice president and CFO – The Suburban Times

MultiCare press release.

TACOMA, Wash. — James Lee has joined MultiCare Health System as executive vice president of population-based care and chief financial officer. Bringing 30 years of experience in health care, Lee will lead MultiCare’s population-based care strategy and oversee financial performance.



For 17 years, Lee served as executive vice president and chief financial officer for Adventist HealthCare in Gaithersburg, Maryland, before transitioning to the role of chief strategy and growth officer. While at Adventist, Lee introduced employee wellness programs that aimed to identify health issues early and facilitate timely care. Lee also worked for more than a decade to bring a new hospital to a Maryland community in need of a modern health care facility.

“I had the privilege of working with James at Adventist HealthCare for 11 years before I came to MultiCare,” said Bill Robertson, MultiCare CEO. “He is a positive, thoughtful leader who has broad experience in population-based care, capitated revenue models, finance and operations. I am thrilled to have him on board.”

Prior to Lee’s tenure at Adventist, he focused on improving operations at several hospitals and health systems by reducing length of stay and enhancing provider practice management. Lee’s educational background includes a bachelor’s degree from the Sao Paulo School of Business Administration in Brazil and master’s degrees in public health and health administration from Loma Linda University in California. He and his wife, Margaret, have two children.

In his new role at MultiCare, Lee will support work to expand access to care and services and drive the organization’s ongoing transition away from episodic, fee-for-service care models toward a more value-driven approach focused on keeping people healthy and effectively managing cost of care.

“I’m energized to start this new chapter in my career,” Lee said. “My position at MultiCare combines the challenge of improving the health of a population with providing care in a financially feasible way, and I’m excited for this opportunity.”