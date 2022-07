City of DuPont announcement.

The contractor, ACI, will begin paving operations on July 14, 2022 on the DuPont Steilacoom Road. Major paving operations will occur the week of July 18-22, 2022. Major paving operations typically impact travel time through the construction zones. It is advisable to plan for alternative routes, if possible, during the week beginning July 18, 2022 for a total of 5 days to mitigate travel delays.