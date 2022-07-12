Successful 5 July Work Party in Steilacoom – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Nancy Henderson.

From left: Roger Neal, Pete Franklin, Maria Sullivan, and Judy Bittenbender.

Thank you Dan Szekely, Mike and Carson Johnson, Judy Bittenbender, Maria Sullivan, Steve Pierce, Pete Franklin, Theda Braddock, Alicia Curtis, Ann Genn, Breck Lebeque, Christoper, Katelynn and Michelle Pihlman, Jeremy Brady, Carol Hibbard, Keith and Judy Snyder, Roger Neal, Tina Johnstone, and Barry Masterson for your very appreciated volunteerism at Pioneer Park and beyond to the entire Steilacoom downtown area on 5 July. Many of you continued to volunteer later that morning at Sunnyside Beach Park.

Not only was the Town and downtown parks spruced up in short order, but also plastics, bottles, and aluminum cans were recycled. Proceeds from the cans support the Pioneer Middle School 6th Grade Camp via Kiwanis.

The wallet which a volunteer found was returned to its owner before she was aware it was missing. The Honda key fob and green jacket were also picked up by the owner at Steilacoom Public Safety, saving her around $300 for a new key fob. Both owners were very appreciative!

The great participation in the parks and Town clean up sent a clear message to Town parks and street crews that we appreciate what they do and support them. Upon popular request, we will plan to make this an annual event.