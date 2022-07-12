Night work and road closures on 5th, 6th, and 7th Streets and 3rd Avenue – The Suburban Times

Sound Transit announcement.
Sound Transit’s contractor will close sections of 5th, 6th, and 7th Streets and 3rd Avenue overnight to install pavement markings.
When
Tuesday, July 12 through Wednesday, July 13, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Where
- 5th Street Northwest between West Main and West Stewart Avenue
- 6th Street Northwest between West Main and 3rd Avenue
- 3rd Avenue between 6th Street Northwest and 8th Street Northwest
- 7th Street Northwest between 2nd Avenue and Stewart Avenue
More
- Signed detours will be in place.
- The work may create noise impacts.
- As described in previous alerts, 2nd Ave Northwest between 6th and 7th is closed through July, as is the east sidewalk on 5th Street between the railroad tracks and 2nd Avenue.
