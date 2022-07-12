Night work and road closures on 5th, 6th, and 7th Streets and 3rd Avenue – The Suburban Times

Sound Transit announcement.

Sound Transit’s contractor will close sections of 5th, 6th, and 7th Streets and 3rd Avenue overnight to install pavement markings.

When

Tuesday, July 12 through Wednesday, July 13, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Where

5th Street Northwest between West Main and West Stewart Avenue

6th Street Northwest between West Main and 3rd Avenue

3rd Avenue between 6th Street Northwest and 8th Street Northwest

7th Street Northwest between 2nd Avenue and Stewart Avenue

