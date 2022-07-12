 June 2022 Alarm Summary – The Suburban Times

June 2022 Alarm Summary

West Pierce Fire & Rescue announcement.

In June, West Pierce Fire & Rescue (WPFR) responded to 1,443 9-1-1 calls for service, where 80% were for medical aid. Over the weekend of June 25th, where the temperature reached 90 degrees, WPFR responded to three water-related incidents, two of which were on American Lake. Please see our water safety tips to stay safe this summer.

While 4th of July numbers are not reflected here, we are happy to report we did not have any fireworks-related incidents this holiday.

