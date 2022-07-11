 Strickland, Fletcher, Raskin Introduce Legislation to Protect Access to Abortion – The Suburban Times

Strickland, Fletcher, Raskin Introduce Legislation to Protect Access to Abortion

Office of Rep. Marilyn Strickland announcement.

Congresswoman Marilyn Strickland (WA-10) introduced H.R. 8297, the Ensuring Access to Abortion Act of 2022 with Congresswoman Lizzie Fletcher (TX-07) and Congressman Jamie Raskin (MD-08).

“The Supreme Court may have ripped away a woman’s right to reproductive choice, but they cannot stop a woman’s right to travel,” said Strickland. “This bill reaffirms a Constitutional right, and I call on my Republican colleagues who say they support freedom to vote yes.”

This bill ensures that individuals crossing state lines seeking safe and legal reproductive health care, or those traveling with them, are protected from receiving criminal punishment. The 14th Amendment of the Constitution of the United States protects the right to travel between states.  

Read the text of the bill here.

