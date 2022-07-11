Community Invited to Help Develop a Balanced Budget With ‘Balancing Act’ – The Suburban Times

City of Tacoma press release.

TACOMA, Wash. — On July 14 at 5:30 PM, community members are invited to join the City of Tacoma virtually to learn more about its biennial budget development process and the many ways one can get involved in person or online to help inform what the City of Tacoma’s 2023-2024 Biennial Budget will look like.



Online, one of the tools the City of Tacoma will be using to gather quantitative data is called Balancing Act. It allows community members to play with budget scenarios by making increases or decreases to service levels as they try to balance the City’s General Fund budget. Access details for this virtual event on July 14 at 5:30 PM are as follows:

One-Click Access

Community members can also follow this event by phone at (253) 215-8782 (event ID: 861 6562 7051 / passcode: 357426)

Ongoing community engagement has been vital to ensuring that the City of Tacoma’s resources are deployed responsibly, and in accordance with a shared vision for a city where everyone feels safe and has an opportunity to thrive. Details on the City of Tacoma’s 2023-2024 Biennial Budget development process are available at cityoftacoma.org/budget.