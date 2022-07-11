 Businesses and stakeholders invited to provide comment on Disadvantaged Business Enterprise goal and methodology – The Suburban Times

Businesses and stakeholders invited to provide comment on Disadvantaged Business Enterprise goal and methodology

Sound Transit announcement.

Sound Transit is inviting business owners and stakeholders to provide comment on the new proposed Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) goal and methodology.

The agency is working with BBC Research & Consulting to set a new overall DBE goal for the participation of DBEs in the Federal Transit Administration-funded projects it anticipates awarding in federal fiscal years 2023, 2024, and 2025.

Business owners and stakeholders can review the proposed goal and methodology, as well as the 2020 Disadvantaged Business Enterprise Disparity Study, and provide comments to egraf@bbcresearch.com no later than Friday, July 15 at 5 p.m. 

For more information about Sound Transit’s DBE program, please visit www.soundtransit.org/get-to-know-us/office-civil-rights-equity-inclusion/dbe-program

