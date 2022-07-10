Steilacoom Summer Concert Series – The Suburban Times

Town of Steilacoom announcement.
The Concert Series will be held at Pioneer Park, 1700 Commercial Street, Steilacoom WA 98388. Concert times are 6:30-8:00 PM unless otherwise stipulated
- July 13 – Incendio (Modern World Guitar)
- July 20 – Billy Shew feat. Server (Blues & More)
- July 27 – Darren Motamedy (Smooth Jazz)
- August 3 – The Coats (A ccapella Group)
- August 10 – Slim Wizzy (Blues & Rock-n-Roll)
- August 17 – Joey Jewell (Sinatra in the Sands)
- August 24 – Danny Vernon (The Illusion of Elvis)
- August 31 – Kalimba (Spirit of Earth Wind & Fire)
All concerts are free and open to the public.
No marijuana or alcoholic beverages are permitted in any Town of Steilacoom Parks.
For more information call 253-581-1076.
