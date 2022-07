City of Fircrest announcement.

The Fircrest Planning Commission will hold special meetings on July 19, 2022, and August 3, 2022, for the sole purpose of discussing the proposed mixed-use development, located at 2119 Mildred Street. The meeting will commence at 6:00 PM at Fircrest City Hall, 115 Ramsdell Street, Fircrest WA 98466.