Murray Morgan Bridge Daytime Closures Scheduled July 12 and 13 – The Suburban Times

Murray Morgan Bridge Daytime Closures Scheduled July 12 and 13

City of Tacoma announcement.

The City of Tacoma’s Public Works Engineering Division will perform maintenance on the Murray Morgan Bridge (located on East 11th Street between Pacific Avenue and East F Street) on Tuesday, July 12, and Wednesday, July 13. Closures on both dates will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.   

During these time frames, all lanes will be closed to traffic until work is completed, and drivers are advised to use alternate routes.  

Those with questions or concerns may contact Project Supervisor Steve Carstens at scarstens@cityoftacoma.orgor (253) 591-5263.

