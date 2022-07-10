Library Parking Lot Closure Monday, July 11 – The Suburban Times

City of Puyallup announcement.

On Monday, July 11, 2022, the Library will be repairing its HVAC system. City contractors will close off a section of the Library parking lot in order to access the system. Please see the attached image, which shows the area where the closure will take place. From 6 am to 11 am on Monday, this section will be closed to vehicles. Work is expected to be completed by Tuesday, July 12, 2022. If you are planning to visit the Library on Monday morning, please use other parking areas while work is being completed. We appreciate your patience while this repair is being made.