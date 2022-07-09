Teddy Bear’s Picnic Returns in 2022 – The Suburban Times

City of University Place announcement.

Come to the Curran Apple Orchard Park on Sunday, July 17 from 1-4 p.m. and join in the fun for the seventh University Place Teddy Bear’s Picnic. “For every bear that ever there was, will gather there for certain because, that is the day the teddy bears have their picnic.”

Bring your picnic lunch, blanket and your favorite teddy bear (or other favorite animal) to the orchard. Pay tribute to our military families, listen to music by the Harrison Street Band, watch the teddy bears frolic and get your face painted.

After your teddy bear visits the teddy bear health clinic, listens to teddy bear stories, plays teddy bear games, and does yoga, you can join in the Parade of Bears as they romp and play, then march their way around and through the orchard.

The July 17 Teddy Bear’s Picnic is a free, fun, family community event in University Place. The event is produced by Dance Theatre Northwest and sponsored by many of our local citizens, businesses and organizations.

This event is rated: Bear-y Fun and approved for all ages.