DuPont Seeking two Tree Advisory Commissioners – The Suburban Times

City of DuPont announcement.

The City of DuPont Tree Advisory Commission has two openings, Positions No. 2 and 4. The Tree Advisory Commission advises and provides information to the Mayor and Council related to urban forestry and helps meet the requirements of the Tree City USA program. Find more information on the Tree Advisory Commission webpage at www.dupontwa.gov/93/Tree-Advisory-Commission.

To apply, please click on the following link to submit an application: Municipal-Agency-Application-FILLABLE–Nov-2021 (dupontwa.gov)