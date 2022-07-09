Camp Invention’s Fun STEM Program Coming to Cascade Christian McAlder Campus – The Suburban Times

PUYALLUP, Wash. – Camp Invention, a nationally recognized, nonprofit summer enrichment program, is coming to Cascade Christian McAlder Campus (15502 96th St E, Puyallup, WA 98372) the week of July 18-22, 2022.
Camp Invention challenges children in grades K-6 through hands-on activities, promotes STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) learning; builds confidence, leadership, perseverance and resourcefulness; and encourages entrepreneurship – all in a fun and engaging environment.
This year’s Explore program hands-on activities including:
- Robotic Aquatics™: Children will dive into cutting-edge ocean research as they adopt their own aquatic animals, design and patent aquatic plants, and take their new friend home in a mini tank.
- NIHF’s The Attic™: Campers will combine science and art to build their own robotic artist, engage in design thinking, make spin art and learn how inventions can change the way people create.
- Spacecation™: Children will discover real space exploration technology when they create Spacepacks and Astro-Arm devices, mine an asteroid and observe erupting ice volcanoes.
- Marble Arcade™: Campers will experiment with the fun of physics, engineering and gaming as they design, build and test their own mega marble arcades.
Leave a Reply