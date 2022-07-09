Camp Invention’s Fun STEM Program Coming to Cascade Christian McAlder Campus – The Suburban Times

PUYALLUP, Wash. – Camp Invention, a nationally recognized, nonprofit summer enrichment program, is coming to Cascade Christian McAlder Campus (15502 96th St E, Puyallup, WA 98372) the week of July 18-22, 2022.

Camp Invention challenges children in grades K-6 through hands-on activities, promotes STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) learning; builds confidence, leadership, perseverance and resourcefulness; and encourages entrepreneurship – all in a fun and engaging environment.

This year’s Explore program hands-on activities including: