Author Talk with David Allen Pirate Scavenger Hunt – The Suburban Times

Author Talk with David Allen Pirate Scavenger Hunt

City of Puyallup announcement.

Join us on July 14 at 9 am as we sit down in conversation with New York Times Best Selling author David Allen, one of the world’s most influential thinkers on personal productivity. David’s thirty-five years of experience as a management consultant and executive coach has earned him worldwide and Forbes’ recognition as one of the top five executive coaches in the U.S. His New York Times bestselling book, “Getting Things Done: The Art of Stress-Free Productivity,” has sold millions of copies and has been published in thirty languages, and the “GTD” methodology it describes has become a global phenomenon, being taught by training companies in more than ninety countries. Please register to attend.

