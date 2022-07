Pierce Transit announcement.

When it’s time to go hiking, biking or playing outside, consider riding Pierce Transit! Pierce Transit buses can take you to within a quarter mile of many popular trails in Pierce County.

On Saturday, July 30, you can visit local parks and participate in family friendly activities for free on the annual Pierce County Trails Day 2022. Plus, Pierce Transit buses will be free all day long to help get you there! Learn more about the event here.