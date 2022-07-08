Sparks Studio Vacation Bible School – The Suburban Times

Submitted by First Baptist Church of Lakewood.

This summer we’re going to spark imagination and kick creativity into high gear at Spark Studios! Kids will learn that God’s creativity didn’t stop in Genesis. And they will see the beautiful truth that they are God’s workmanship as they learn to use their talents to bring glory to Him.

DATES:

July 11 – 15, 2022

Monday – Friday – 9:00 AM – 12:30 PM

Kids completing K-Grade 6 this school year (2021-2022) are invited to join us for this fun, creative VBS!

*Pre-registration highly recommended due to limited space.

First Baptist Church of Lakewood

5400 112th Street SW

Lakewood, Washington 98499

Phone: 253-582-1000