Pierce County COVID-19 data update: Vaccinations – The Suburban Times

Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department announcement.

Today we added more COVID-19 vaccine events with doses for kids as young as 6 months old to our listings.

Since vaccines for younger children became available on June 22, we’ve administered nearly 1,000 of these doses to Pierce County kids!

Find yours today at tpchd.org/vaxtothefuture. You can also contact your healthcare provider or local pharmacy.

As of July 2, 67.8% of all Pierce County residents completed their primary series of COVID-19 vaccine and 24.8% are up to date. We’ve administered 1,631,100 doses to Pierce County residents and 620,100 completed their primary series.

Last week:

We administered 3,900 doses.

We administered 1,000 first doses.

An average of 560 residents received a dose each day.

Vaccination percentages (up to date) by age group:

5-11: 10.0%

12-17: 20.9%

18-19: 28.5%

20-34: 26.4%

35-49: 37.1%

50-64: 15.3%

65-79: 31.6%

80 and older: 35.8%

Find more COVID-19 vaccination data, demographics and a map at tpchd.org/covid19cases. Click on each heading to see tables, maps and dashboards. Find your COVID-19 vaccine dose at tpchd.org/vaxtothefuture.

Find more information on: