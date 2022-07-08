Music on the Square Kicks Off on July 20 – The Suburban Times

City of University Place announcement.

Make plans to have “dinner out” on Market Square every Wednesday from July 20 to Aug. 31 when Music on the Square returns with Mambo Cadillac, one of last year’s fan favorites, taking the stage on July 20 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Mambo Cadillac features some of the Northwest’s leading salsa musicians, including Grammy-winning vocalist Carlos Cascante from Costa Rica, Mexican pianist Julio Jauregui and percussionist Tor Dietrichson.

Enjoy live music and dinner from a different food truck each week of the series. On hand for the July 20 event will be Boss Mama, which features burgers and traditional American fare.

On July 27, the Jerry Miller Band will take center stage, offering blues, jazz and rock. Miller is a Tacoma native who Eric Clapton has called “the greatest guitarist in the world.” His songs have been performed by Led Zeppelin, the Grateful Dead and Three Dog Night, among others. Providing food truck fare that evening will be Manic Meatballs, with its eclectic offerings of main dishes, sides and desserts.

