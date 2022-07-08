Family Fun Night at Fort Nisqually – The Suburban Times

Metro Parks Tacoma announcement.

Bring a family picnic dinner and settle in for 19th century games, music, and the firing of the candy cannon!

At Family Fun Night (July 15, 6-9 pm), you can earn prizes for competing in classic competitions like a plate and cup race, sack race, and three-legged race. Think you know the fort? We’ve devised the ultimate challenge with participants accomplishing tasks around the site to win a special reward. Music was a big part of life at Fort Nisqually in 1855 so kids will have a chance to hear instruments common to the period and try their hand at music-making.

The highlight of the evening comes with the firing of saltwater taffy from the candy cannon. Scramble across our meadow and collect as much candy as you can hold. Grab your picnic blankets and lawn chairs and travel back to 1855 for an evening of old-fashioned family fun!

Purchase tickets here.