Carts for Kids – Purchase a recycling can today – The Suburban Times

We all know that recycling is good for the environment, but did you know that it could also be good for your local children’s hospital?

Waste Connections is the premier provider of solid waste collection, transfer, recycling and disposal services across the US and Canada. Locally, they’re known as Murrey’s Disposal and LeMay Pierce County Refuse. The Waste Connections family of companies is committed to improving the environment and giving back to the communities they serve.

And, they’re doing just that by partnering with Mary Bridge Children’s Hospital to support expanding access to care for children and families in Washington.

Here’s how to help: as a customer of Waste Connections, you can donate $200 to Mary Bridge Children’s Hospital, and the team will replace your existing recycle cart with a purple Mary Bridge Children’s cart. Waste Connections will continue to service your recycling as usual, while you show your support for Mary Bridge Children’s.

Your donation will benefit the children and families served at Mary Bridge Children’s.

Not serviced by Waste Connections, but still want to donate? You can purchase a purple cart for your own personal use (keep in mind it will not be serviced by your recycling provider at this time).

