Tacoma Art Museum Offers a Sizzling Summer Event Schedule – The Suburban Times

PRIDE Party, July 21. Photo by Peter Berkley, courtesy of Tacoma Art Museum.

TACOMA, WA (July 6, 2022) – Concrete art, yoga, dance and free admission nights are among the summer activities planned at Tacoma Art Museum (TAM).

“Summer in the Pacific Northwest is finally here, and we have exciting events from hands-on art to dance classes planned along with our current exhibitions,” said David Setford, Executive Director of Tacoma Art Museum. “There is something for everyone at TAM this summer.”

Upcoming events and exhibitions at TAM include:

Yoga @ TAM: July 10 & August 7

The 60-minute yoga practice in TAM’s main event space is inspired by art and the importance of communityconnection, feeling rested and restored. Enjoy a complimentary mimosa or juice at the TAM Café after class! Free admission for TAM members; $15 for non-members. Registration is now open for sessions on July 10 and August 7.

Black Lives Matter Plaza Installation Kickoff & Community Volunteer Opportunity: July 13

A vibrant new mural will soon grace the Tollefson Plaza steps in downtown Tacoma, honoring the Black Lives Matter movement with a design representing community input and participation. The project kicks off July 13 with an opportunity for the community to participate. Volunteers can register here to help with preparations by taping and painting the tops of the stairs. More community painting sessions will happen later in July (weather permitting). Visit the BLM Mural Project Tacoma website to learn more and sign up for updates on volunteering, participating in community paint days and general project news: tinyurl.com/BLMMuralTacoma.

The Current Conversations | In the Mix: An Artist Demonstration and Q&A: July 14

Artist and designer Darrell McKinney will demonstrate the application of concrete as a medium for sculptural works and mold making through mixing and pouring concrete. Later, he will be joined by Umi Wagoner for a brief Q&A about his practice, process and work as an interdisciplinary artist and designer. This workshop is open to the public but space for Black artists and community members will be made a priority. The program is limited to 40 guests. Registration is required.

PRIDE Party: July 21

Don’t miss TAM’s fourth annual PRIDE party to celebrate Tacoma Pride. Dance the night away with music from DJs LA Kendall and Tony Burns and enjoy a drink and snacks at the extended happy hour. Explore the galleries and experience art with local drag queens as they talk about some of their favorite works. Create art projects or make buttons in TAM Studio with museum educators.

GATHER Hilltop Artists Makers’ Market: July 28

Come celebrate, view and vie for the work of talented local makers at the GATHER Hilltop Artists Makers’ Market! From prints and paintings to everyday tableware, there will be something for everyone. Artists will be vending onsite so come prepared with a way to buy. DJ Chris will be bringing the energy and sound to help get the weekend started right.

IN THE SPIRIT Contemporary Native Arts Exhibition & Northwest Native Festival 2022: August 6

The Washington State History Museum, Tacoma Art Museum, and Museum of Glass are partnering to host the annual In the Spirit Northwest Native Festival in Tacoma, Washington on Saturday, August 6, 2022. This free festival will include exhibitions, performances, activities, arts market and a contemporary Native fashion show at TAM.

Free Neighborhood Nights: Every Thursday

Every Thursday evening, TAM keeps the doors open late from 5-8 p.m., welcoming everyone in to experience the museum FREE of admission. Neighborhood Nights offer the space to build programs with community partners, artists, scholars and entertainers. Stop by TAM Cafe for a bite or a drink before enjoying exhibitions, artmaking in TAM Studio or a special program.

T.U.P.A.C. Dance in the Museum: Second Thursdays

On second Thursdays TAM partners with Tacoma Urban Performing Arts Center (T.U.P.A.C.) for Dance in the Museum, a free class led by one of T.U.P.A.C.’s talented instructors. All ages, experiences and abilities are welcome for this fun excuse to get your body moving. Dance sessions start at 6:30 p.m. and last an hour.

