Listen, Learn and Be Informed: Final Public Safety Listening Session is July 14 – The Suburban Times

City of University Place announcement.
Don’t miss your chance to participate in the last of three public safety listening sessions to learn more about a levy proposal the City Council is considering that would support public safety in U.P., an issue that residents deemed a top priority in recent polling.
The session will be held on July 14 from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Council Chambers. Those unable to attend in person can stream it live or watch it on local cable channels.
Get more insights into how a public safety levy would enable U.P.P.D. to increase staffing, putting the Police Department on par with similarly sized Washington cities. This increased capacity would allow the department to:
- Hire more officers to protect schools, neighborhoods, businesses and parks.
- Reduce the time it takes an officer to reach someone in crisis when they call for help.
- Address the increase in property crime that is impacting the City’s businesses and residents.
Prior to this final session, the City Council will have studied this issue during a special working session at the July 5 Council Meeting, with final discussion and possible approval of the public safety levy to be voted on during the Council’s regular meeting on July 18.
