Listen, Learn and Be Informed: Final Public Safety Listening Session is July 14 – The Suburban Times

City of University Place announcement.

Don’t miss your chance to participate in the last of three public safety listening sessions to learn more about a levy proposal the City Council is considering that would support public safety in U.P., an issue that residents deemed a top priority in recent polling.

The session will be held on July 14 from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Council Chambers. Those unable to attend in person can stream it live or watch it on local cable channels.

Get more insights into how a public safety levy would enable U.P.P.D. to increase staffing, putting the Police Department on par with similarly sized Washington cities. This increased capacity would allow the department to:

Hire more officers to protect schools, neighborhoods, businesses and parks.

Reduce the time it takes an officer to reach someone in crisis when they call for help.

Address the increase in property crime that is impacting the City’s businesses and residents.

Prior to this final session, the City Council will have studied this issue during a special working session at the July 5 Council Meeting, with final discussion and possible approval of the public safety levy to be voted on during the Council’s regular meeting on July 18.