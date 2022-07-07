 Community Pride Scrapbook – The Suburban Times

Community Pride Scrapbook

Tacoma Historical Society announcement.

Visit the Tacoma Historical Society’s booth at Tacoma Pride Festival this Saturday and help us create a Community Pride Scrapbook! 

Supplies will be available for visitors to take a picture and commemorate their day at Pride to be included in a scrapbook that will later be digitized and printed! Once completed, a digital version will made available for free online and physical copies will be available for purchase. Copies of the scrapbook will also be donated to local LGBTQ+ organizations. The original version will be safely stored in our permanent collections to be preserved for future generations.

Additionally, the THS Museum at 406 Tacoma Avenue South will have extended hours on July 9th from 11am to 5pm so you can visit our new exhibit “Finding Home: LGBTQ+ Communities in Tacoma” and add to our timeline of events! There will be a second scrapbooking station located at the Museum as well. See you there!

