 CERT Training Returns – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

CERT Training Returns

· Leave a Comment ·

West Pierce Fire & Rescue social media post.

Our Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) training is back and we graduated our first class since 2020! For more information about our emergency preparedness programs, please visit bit.ly/3Avpz4Q

Reader Interactions

The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

Share this story

Join 30,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.