CERT Training Returns – The Suburban Times

CERT Training Returns July 7, 2022 · Leave a Comment · West Pierce Fire & Rescue social media post. Our Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) training is back and we graduated our first class since 2020! For more information about our emergency preparedness programs, please visit bit.ly/3Avpz4Q Our Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) training is back and we graduated our first class since 2020! For more information about our emergency preparedness programs, please visit t.co/XfybYO8vsR pic.twitter.com/mv0GN66KT7— West Pierce Fire & Rescue (@WestPierce) July 6, 2022
Leave a Reply