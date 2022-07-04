Strickland Secures Funding to Serve Veterans – The Suburban Times

Office of Rep. Marilyn Strickland announcement.

Congresswoman Marilyn Strickland (WA-10) secured $500,000 in funding to create a single-entry point service hub for veteran services at the City of Lacey’s Veterans Services Hub.

“This funding will allow thousands of South Sound Veterans to easily access vital services at the Lacy Veterans Services Hub (LVSH),” said Strickland. “Through meaningful conversations with community veterans and leaders, it is clear that these service hub updates will better assist veterans with disabilities in getting connected to benefits, resources, and much more.”

“We are extremely appreciative of the support from our Congressional Delegation. We applaud Congresswoman Marilyn Strickland, and Senators Patty Murray and Maria Cantwell for their efforts to secure funding for this project,” said City of Lacey Mayor, Andy Ryder. “This funding will allow us to install an elevator in the Hub to ensure Veterans with disabilities have greater access to the facility, in addition to making other accessibility upgrades around the building. It will also provide the necessary funds to purchase tablet computers and software systems that will make it easier for Veterans to connect with services. This upgraded system will also allow the Hub to serve more Veterans to meet the overwhelming need in our community and beyond.”

The Lacey Veterans Service Hub (LVSH) is an effective single-entry point service hub for veterans seeking employment, education, housing, health, and nutrition services by working with more than 70 partners and providers. For information about Fiscal Year 2022’s Community Project Funding, click here.