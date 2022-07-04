Applications open for Comprehensive Plan amendments – The Suburban Times

Pierce County announcement.

Applications for amendments to the Pierce County Comprehensive Plan will be accepted July 1 through August 1, 2022. The County accepts applications for amendments to the Comprehensive Plan every two years. Pierce County Council will review applications in September 2022 to determine which will move forward for consideration. Approved amendments can result in changes to land use and zoning designations and regulations.

Fees, including a nonrefundable $500 fee due at the time of application submittal, are required. For more information and amendment applications, visit PierceCountyWa.gov/CompPlanAmendments

About the Comprehensive Plan

The Pierce County Comprehensive Plan guides the County’s overall strategy for growth and development over the next 20 years. It sets the goals and policies for items such as land use, economic development, housing, transportation, and the environment.

Comprehensive Plan Periodic Update

Pierce County staff have also begun work on a separate, required update known as the Growth Management Act (GMA) Periodic Update Cycle. This update aligns the Plan internally and with changes to state law, new growth assumptions and regional planning policies. Some Comprehensive Plan amendment applications may be deferred for consideration with this Periodic Update, which is required to be completed by December 31, 2024.