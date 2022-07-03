Tacoma Community College Wins Ragan Award for Pandemic Response Strategy – The Suburban Times

Tacoma Community College announcement.

Tacoma Community College (TCC) was awarded a Ragan Crisis Communications Award in the Education/Academia category for its pandemic response strategy.

The award cites TCC’s COVID-19 fact-based decision-making and comprehensive information sharing, including FAQs, a case-tracking dashboard, a COVID Task Force, and an online toolkit with flowcharts to help employees understand reopening protocols.

“From the beginning of the pandemic, TCC’s goal was to deliver top-notch education and services to its students and keep the community safe and healthy, relying on facts and information from public health experts like the Centers for Disease Control and the Department of Health,” reads the award announcement.

The award also recognizes the college’s successful efforts to vaccinate TCC students, employees, and community members, citing the 88 percent of students and 92 percent of employees who were fully vaccinated by the state-mandated deadline of Oct. 18, 2021 and the 1,750 people vaccinated in on- campus clinics.

Information about the Ragan Awards from the awards website: “Ragan and PR Daily Award programs celebrate the most successful campaigns, initiatives, people and teams in the communication, PR, marketing and employee wellbeing industries. As the leading voice in organizational communications—both internal and external—Ragan Communications recognizes those who create and cultivate best practices.”

TCC joins other national organizations who were recognized for their crisis communication efforts. Read about their innovative work here.