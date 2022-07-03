Puyallup’s Comprehensive Plan amendment subject of July 12 hearing – The Suburban Times

City of Puyallup announcement.

The Puyallup City Council will conduct a public hearing to consider a privately-initiated amendment to the City’s Comprehensive Plan. The requested change pertains to property near 8424 River Road. The public hearing will be conducted during the regular City Council meeting on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, beginning at 6:30 p.m.

This public hearing will be open to the public and will occur in the City Council Chambers located on the 5th floor of City Hall, 333 S. Meridian. The meeting will also be available via livestream or by Zoom. Information on how to access the public hearing virtually will be added to the agenda and published on the City’s website by 5:00 p.m. on the Thursday preceding the meeting.

All citizens are welcome to speak or provide written comments. Written comments will be accepted at info@puyallupwa.gov until 5:30 p.m. on the day of the meeting and distributed to the City Council prior to the meeting. For additional information contact Associate Planner Kendall Wals, by phone at 253-841-5462 or by email at KWals@PuyallupWA.gov.