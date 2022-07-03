From free movies to a dog festival, Pierce County Parks has something for everyone this July – The Suburban Times

Pierce County announcement.

During the month of July, Pierce County Parks has events and activities for all ages to enjoy plus dog-friendly options too!

Come fly a kite at Chambers Creek Regional Park

Come Fly a Kite Days returns to Chamber Creek Regional Park’s Central Meadow in University Place on Saturday, July 2, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. All ages and abilities are welcome to participate in this free community event.

Don’t have a kite? Pre-purchase and register for a $4 kite kit online and build it yourself at the park!

For more information, visit the Come Fly a Kite Days website.

Free outdoor movies happening Friday evenings in July

Pierce County Parks presents Movies in the Park, happening Friday evenings in July at Meridian Habitat Park in Puyallup.

This free community event features family-friendly movies starting at dusk. Come early for pre-show activities and games, starting at 7 p.m. Below is the movie lineup for 2022:

Friday, July 15: “Clifford the Big Red Dog” (PG)

Friday, July 22: “Luca” (PG)

Friday, July 29: “Sing 2” (PG)

Movie theater-style concessions will be available for purchase. Attendees are welcome to bring chairs, blankets, and their own food. For more information, visit the Movies in the Park website.

New one-day dog festival: Bark by the Bay

The dog-friendly Bark by the Bay event is taking place on Saturday, July 23, at the Chambers Creek Regional Park in University Place.

This new one-day dog festival features vendors, pet adoption opportunities, demos, dog-friendly activities, exclusive giveaways, plus food trucks for both dogs and their people to enjoy.

The free community event is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dogs must be always leashed and accompanied by their owners. For more information, visit the Bark by the Bay website.