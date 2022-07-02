The Northwest Seaport Alliance’s sustainability actions recognized – The Suburban Times

Northwest Seaport Alliance announcement.

For the sixth consecutive year, The Northwest Seaport Alliance has earned the distinction of being an Inbound Logistics’ Green Supply Chain Partner. This recognition highlights NWSA’s commitment to protecting the environment through proactive and collaborative partnerships with supply chain stakeholders and communities across the Puget Sound.

The NWSA gateway has made significant progress in sustainability efforts, working to reduce diesel particulate matter (DPM) emissions by more than 90% since 2005. In 2021, the NWSA launched its first zero-emission cargo handling equipment in the Tacoma Harbor and is adding additional zero-emission cargo handling trucks in 2022.

In collaboration with the Port of Seattle and Port of Tacoma, the NWSA is prioritizing the installation of shore power on terminals and building a detailed roadmap to reach zero maritime emissions by 2050 or earlier. The Northwest Ports Clean Air Strategy(NWPCAS) guides the path to zero-emissions and includes implementation plans that aim to reduce multiple emission sources including vessels, cargo handling equipment, trucks and port facilities.

Part of the NWPCAS includes the Clean Truck Program which requires all drayage trucks serving the international container terminals to be model year 2007 or newer, equating to 90% cleaner trucks serving NWSA terminals. This effort is combined with the truck scrapping program which partners with other funding agencies to offer scrapping bonuses to help offset the cost of purchasing a lower-emission drayage truck. The NWSA air quality team is focused on working with port stakeholders to transition supply chain activities to cleaner, alternative fuels.

In addition, the NWSA works to keep the Puget Sound waterways clean with innovative stormwater treatment systems, tenant education, and new stormwater technologies to efficiently manage stormwater in an industrial setting. By continuously improving our facilities, vehicles, equipment, policies, and practices, we are creating a cleaner and healthier environment for our community and employees.

The 75 organizations selected by Inbound Logistics editors represent various trade sectors, including trucking companies, railroads, shipping lines, freight forwarders and air cargo carriers. These companies are recognized for their commitment to supply chain sustainability and going “above and beyond to ensure…operations are socially and environmentally friendly.” The NWSA is recognized for implementing best practices that “leave a positive footprint on the world.”

The NWSA was one of only two U.S. port authorities selected this year. The complete list of honored partners is featured in the magazine’s June 2022 issue.