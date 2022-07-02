 Sound Transit to run extended service on Link for July 4 – The Suburban Times

Sound Transit to run extended service on Link for July 4

Sound Transit announcement.

People celebrating Independence Day this year will be able to enjoy the convenience of extended hours of service on Link late that night. The last southbound 1 Line train from Northgate Station will leave at 1:42 a.m. and arrive at Angle Lake Station at 2:40 a.m. on the morning of July 5. The last northbound train from Angle Lake Station will leave at 1:41 a.m., arriving at Northgate Station at 2:38 a.m.

Light rail trains will otherwise operate on a Sunday schedule on July 4. Link service will resume normal weekday operating hours on July 5.

ST Express bus routes will run on a Sunday schedule, as will the T Line. Sounder commuter rail service will not operate on July 4.

Riders can sign up to receive automatic email service alerts for Link light rail, ST Express, Tacoma Link, Sounder Seattle-Everett and Sounder Seattle-Tacoma/Lakewood. Rider Alerts provide information about schedule changes and help riders plan trips around inclement weather. Just go to soundtransit.org/Subscribe-to-alerts.

