Sound Transit to run extended service on Link for July 4 – The Suburban Times

Sound Transit announcement.

People celebrating Independence Day this year will be able to enjoy the convenience of extended hours of service on Link late that night. The last southbound 1 Line train from Northgate Station will leave at 1:42 a.m. and arrive at Angle Lake Station at 2:40 a.m. on the morning of July 5. The last northbound train from Angle Lake Station will leave at 1:41 a.m., arriving at Northgate Station at 2:38 a.m.

Light rail trains will otherwise operate on a Sunday schedule on July 4. Link service will resume normal weekday operating hours on July 5.

ST Express bus routes will run on a Sunday schedule, as will the T Line. Sounder commuter rail service will not operate on July 4.

Riders can sign up to receive automatic email service alerts for Link light rail, ST Express, Tacoma Link, Sounder Seattle-Everett and Sounder Seattle-Tacoma/Lakewood. Rider Alerts provide information about schedule changes and help riders plan trips around inclement weather. Just go to soundtransit.org/Subscribe-to-alerts.