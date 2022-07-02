Sound Transit Rider Experience and Operations Committee meets on July 15 – The Suburban Times

Sound Transit announcement.

The Sound Transit Rider Experience and Operations Committee will convene its regular Committee meeting on Friday, July 15 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Last month’s agenda did not include a specific time for the July Committee meeting to allow a final time to be determined based on Board member schedules. The Committee meeting is now confirmed for 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, July 15 instead of its usual date.

The meeting will take place both in the Ruth Fisher Boardroom and through telephone or video conference. The Ruth Fisher Boardroom is located in Union Station, 401 S Jackson Street, Seattle WA. Information on how to watch or hear the meeting via telephone or video conference can be found at the link below:

www.soundtransit.org/get-to-know-us/news-events/calendar/rider-experience-operations-committee-meeting-2022-07-15

The Ruth Fisher Boardroom is accessible to persons with disabilities. To request accommodations for persons with disabilities or to receive information in alternative formats please call 1-800-201-4900, TTY Relay 711 or e-mail accessibility@soundtransit.org.