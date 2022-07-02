Help turn traffic boxes into community landmarks – The Suburban Times

Pierce County announcement.

Calling all artists! The Pierce County Arts Commission is seeking designs to help turn ordinary spaces into community landmarks. Applications are now being accepted online to submit artwork that can be applied to traffic signal boxes throughout unincorporated Pierce County.

This opportunity is open to amateur and professional artists of all levels, 18 years of age or older residing within Pierce County. Any medium is accepted as long as the final artwork can be translated and digitally reproduced on a two-dimensional vinyl wrap. There is no theme, so creativity is encouraged.

The wrapped boxes are intended to enhance neighborhood and community identity and promote community dialogue.

Selected artists will be awarded $500 per box design, which includes licensing rights that will enable the Commission to reproduce the final design on multiple traffic signal and/or utility boxes throughout the County. Artists can submit up to three designs.

The submission deadline is Monday, July 18, at 11:59 p.m. PST. For more information and to apply, visit the Traffic Box Art Wrap Project website.