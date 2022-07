Submitted by Reps. Mari Leavitt and Rep. Bronoske.

Please join Reps. Leavitt and Bronoske for the next interim Coffee and Conversation Friday, July 8th at 2 p.m. The meeting will be held at Starbuck’s at 15305 Union Avenue SW in the Tillicum neighborhood of Lakewood. This is a great opportunity to engage in casual conversation to hear from residents in the district about issues that are top of mind. Join for 5 minutes or the full hour.