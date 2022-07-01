Thinking About The Future With Honors, Awards & Scholarships – The Suburban Times

Perry Newell, Funding College Project announcement.

Education is a basic human right, and it is central to unlocking human capabilities. It also has tremendous instrumental value. Education raises human value, productivity, incomes, economic growth and employability. But its benefits go far beyond these monetary gains: education also makes people healthier and gives them more control over their lives.

And it generates trust, boosts social understanding, and creates institutions that promote inclusion and shared prosperity.

Looking ahead for some and a reminder to others.

When mailed in Washington State, local and national awards are listed, Online all resources listed.

Everyday Young Heroes are young people, ages 5-25, who are improving their communities through service to others and making significant progress in achieving the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Always Accepting Nominations – Each week, YSA selects one young person weekly who receives a letter & certificate of recognition and is highlighted in YSA’s Youth Service Briefing e-newsletter & social media. Link: ysa.org/grants/eyh/

Academic Excellence Award – AWARDS ARE GIVEN TO STUDENTS WHO ARE GRADUATING FROM ELEMENTARY, MIDDLE OR HIGH SCHOOLS. This award recognizes academic success in the classroom. To be eligible, students must meet requirements, including grade point average or, school-set criteria and choice of state tests or teacher recommendations. Students at each award level (elementary, middle, or high school) must meet the requirements. Link: www2.ed.gov/programs/presedaward/eligibility.html

THE PRESIDENT’S ENVIRONMENTAL YOUTH AWARD (PEYA) recognizes outstanding environmental projects by K-12 youth. The PEYA program promotes awareness of our nation’s natural resources and encourages positive community involvement. www.epa.gov/education/presidents-environmental-youth-award

INTERNATIONAL AWARDS FOR ECO-CONSCIOUS YOUTH – Action For Nature (AFN), a U.S.-based non-profit, has sought to recognize and reward young people ages 8-16 who are taking action to solve the world’s tough environmental problems. actionfornature.org/eco-hero-awards

Elementary and Middle School – But did you know that there are ample opportunities for elementary and middle school students? Start asking…

If you have been following my posts, you know that scholarships aren’t simply for high school seniors and current college students. There are many programs available to high school underclassmen, graduate schools, and even adults who are heading back to college or attending for the first time.

But did you know that there are also ample opportunities for elementary and middle school students? It’s true! Unfortunately, due to the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA), online scholarship search services are not available to students under the age of 13, which can make finding these opportunities a little more difficult.

That’s why I felt it was important to share with you some of the programs that are currently open (and others that may be opening soon) for younger students.

Our success in helping others to earn International, National and local awards comes in part, because we are an OPEN ACCESS PORTAL, which receives assistance from planners, program administers and granters from around the world.

The Funding College Project is a non-commercial activity. We have been asked to supply to individuals, organizations, newspapers, and community bulletin boards serving the area with information about active honors, awards, scholarships and insightful advice.

We operate virtually and in print for more news go direct to the source: www.educatingouryouth.org

EXPLORAVISION: A NATIONAL SCIENCE COMPETITION FOR HIGH SCHOOL STUDENTS & MIDDLE SCHOOL (K-12)

More than just a student science competition! For a quick summary, please watch a video about ExploraVision.

Since its inception in 1992, more than 450,000 students from across the United States and Canada have participated in Toshiba/NSTA ExploraVision. It’s a fun and engaging program that can inspire a lifelong love of science, technology and innovation for students and teachers alike.

The ExploraVision competition for K-12 students engages the next generation in real world problem solving with a strong emphasis on STEM. ExploraVision challenges students envision and communicate new technology 10 or more years in the future through collaborative brainstorming and research of current science and technology.

ExploraVision is a science competition that goes beyond the typical student science competition and into what it takes to bring ideas to reality. A teacher will sponsor and lead his/her students as they work in groups of 2 – 4 to simulate real research and development. A teacher will guide his or her students as they pick a current technology, research it, envision what it might look like in 10 or more years, and describe the development steps, pros & cons, and obstacles. Past winners have envisioned technologies ranging from a hand-held food allergen detector to a new device to help people who have lost limbs regain movement in real time. Link: www.exploravision.org/

The Institute of Competition Sciences – Academic competitions are a critical part of enhancing your college and career opportunities. Join our global network of academic champions to increase your success in hundreds of exciting programs.

The Institute of Competition Sciences (ICS) was founded in 2012 to help transform learning into an exciting challenge for all students. We exist to support students in realizing the full potential of their future. Offering opportunities for Elementary, Middle School, High School, Undergraduate Students. Link: www.competitionsciences.org/

CALLING ALL CHANGEMAKERS – Are you using fresh thinking to tackle financial and societal challenges?

Prudential Financial announced its inaugural class of Prudential Emerging Visionaries — 25 young people from across the country with an inspiring commitment to improving the lives of others. Prudential Emerging Visionaries recognizes young leaders ages 14-18 who have fresh, innovative solutions to pressing financial and societal challenges in their communities. The program is a collaboration between Prudential Financial and Ashoka, a leading social impact organization, with advisory support from the Financial Health Network, an authority on financial health and longtime partner of The Prudential Foundation. It’s an evolution of the Prudential Spirit of Community Awards, the country’s largest youth recognition program, which for 26 years honored more than 150,000 outstanding youth volunteers. Why Apply? If selected, you may qualify to receive up to $15,000 — plus an all-expenses-paid trip with your parent or guardian to Prudential headquarters in Newark, NJ,* along with coaching and skills development to help take your solution to the next level. Link: www.prudential.com/links/about/emergingvisionaries

SMARTER SCHOLARSHIP MATCHES IN WASHINGTON STATE – Looking for scholarships? theWashBoard.org makes it simple. We connect Washington students of all types with Washington scholarship providers…. for FREE. Whether you’ll be attending in state or out, you save time by entering your profile once and letting us find the scholarship opportunities that fit. theWashBoard.org is spam-free and will never sell your information. Link: washboard.wsac.wa.gov/login.aspx

BIGFUTURE SCHOLARSHIPS – Earn $500 and $40,000 Just by Planning for College – We just awarded 31 Juniors and Seniors with $40,000 scholarships, and you could be next! Class of 2023: Start by building your college list. Link: bigfuture.collegeboard.org/pay-for-college/bigfuture-scholarships

SCHOLARSHIPS BY AGE – Education is a basic human right – Education is a basic human right, and it is central to unlocking human capabilities. But its benefits go far beyond these monetary gains: education also makes people

healthier and gives them more control over their lives. Link: www.scholarships.com/financial-aid/college-scholarships/scholarship-directory/age

We operate virtually and in print for more news go direct to the source: www.educatingouryouth.org

FREE COLLEGE COURSES FOR SENIORS IN EVERY STATE – We’re living longer than ever before and doing so in better health. So what can you do when you retire and want to keep your mind sharp or need to gain additional skills to stay competitive at work? For many, the answer is to go back to school. But tuition can be prohibitively expensive. At the same time, schools want their classrooms to be full of engaged students, regardless of age. In the interest of continuing education, many colleges and universities offer reduced or free college for seniors (typically, adults 60 and up, although the rules vary). In fact, we found at least one option in every state and the District of Columbia. Link: www.msn.com/en-us/money/careersandeducation/free-college-courses-for-seniors-in-every-state/ss-AAW5GVr

Youth Free Expression Film Contest: Truth to Power – Sponsor: National Coalition Against Censorship – Amount: Up to $1,000 – Description: Contest is open to individuals living in the U.S. or its territories (but need not be citizens) who will be age 19 or younger on the day the film is submitted. Contestant must create a one-minute video using film, animation, photographs, music, or anything else to show the importance of expressing oneself and one’s gender identify through personal appearance. Link: ncac.org/project/film-contest

Alliance for Young Artists & Writers – The nation’s longest running, most prestigious recognition program for creative teens – Receive scholarships, awards, or tuition assistance by participating in the Awards! Link: www.artandwriting.org/scholarships/

What Does The Future Hold…

Recognizing that Climate Change, Personnel Shortages and Mental Health are issues which may play a major part in the continued education of students, we are taking a look at Climate Change, Young Artists & Writers, Academic & Recreational Programs, Disability Programs, Association & Music Industry Scholarships and options for persons under age 13 in the coming months. We believe these will be issued as Special Reports and will continue identifying Honors, Awards & Scholarships as we do presently and maintain and operate in our non-commercial posture and Thanking you for your help to reach others in need of this service.

How to Prepare Elementary School Students for Scholarships

Parents often scramble to the scholarship process at junior or senior year but by then, it may be too late. Once parents and kids see the amount of service work and career-related accolades required for these applications, they soon wish they had started preparing their college-bound child for scholarships in elementary school. You can start preparing your elementary-school age child for the scholarship process as early as 1st or 2nd grade!

Here’s how to get going.

Set Expectations – As soon as you can, talk to your children about college and how valuable a good education is. Once you frame the conversation in a context they can understand, make it plain that it will cost money and that you will have to work together as a family to make sure your child can go to school, preferably without borrowing money.

Find Out Career Interests Early On – While it might sound difficult to gage the interests, you as the parent can take note regarding what your child is interested in and what they enjoy in their free time.

Volunteering/Interning – Once you are familiar with your child’s interests and potential career paths, it’s not a bad idea to get them started volunteering with related organizations. Also, many scholarships will ask for specific records of service hours completed, so it’s good to start as early as possible.

Choose Strategic Activities – Not to suck all the fun out of childhood, but at some point, you might have to make a decision about the type and amount of extra-curricular activities your child can do. Activities will have to be well chosen and fit strategically into the narrative you are trying to create for potential scholarships and colleges.

Compete in Essay & Art Contests – There are hundreds, if not thousands of essay contests offered up to kids each year at the elementary school level.

More Competition – If your child has more of a competitive streak, encourage them to enter into contests like math bowls, or spelling bees or national science fairs.

Start a College Savings Account – This is more for morale purposes. If you can show that you are serious about getting your child’s education funded; they are more likely to join you in this team effort.

Good Grades & Report – This is a good time to talk about what is expected of your child in terms of grades, test scores and even behavior. They will need to have a good reputation at school not only because it’s the right thing to do, but because elementary school teachers are the one who recommend students and pass essay submissions onto state or national level for the competitions we mentioned above. If your child is not a good test-taker, now would be a good time to get help for them.

YES, THOSE WHO ARE SMART APPLY IN 7TH GRADE… The Jack Kent Cooke Foundation – Link: www.jkcf.org/

– YOUNG SCHOLARS PROGRAM – Offers the most personalized, generous scholarship and educational support to exceptionally promising students from families across the nation who have financial need. COLLEGE SCHOLARSHIP PROGRAM – An undergraduate scholarship program available to high-achieving high school seniors with financial need who seek to attend the nation’s best four-year colleges and universities.

UNDERGRADUATE TRANSFER SCHOLARSHIP – A highly selective scholarship for the nation’s top community college students seeking to complete their bachelor’s degrees at selective four-year colleges or universities. The Jack Kent Cooke Foundation is dedicated to advancing the education of exceptionally promising students who have financial need. Since The Foundation has awarded over $222 million in scholarships to over 2,800 students from 8th grade through graduate school, along with comprehensive educational advising and other support services. The Foundation has also provided $115 million in grants to organizations that serve such students. Learn More: Link: www.jkcf.org/

THE GATES SCHOLARSHIP – The Gates Scholarship (TGS) is a highly selective, last-dollar scholarship for outstanding, minority, high school seniors from low-income households. Each year, the scholarship is awarded to 300 of

these student leaders, with the intent of helping them realize their maximum potential. Refer a student. Link: www.thegatesscholarship.org/referrals

QUESTBRIDGE is a powerful platform that connects the nation’s brightest students from low-income backgrounds with leading institutions of higher education and further opportunities. We are an aggregator of excellence. By facilitating these exchanges, QuestBridge aims to increase the percentage of talented low-income students attending the nation’s best universities and the ranks of national leadership itself. What we know – Abundant low-income talent exists. Annually, 30,000 talented low-income students nationally are academically qualified, but the majority of them don’t even apply, to match top low-income students with every full-need scholarship at top American colleges. Link: apply.questbridge.org/register/refer-a-student

THE SCRIPPS NATIONAL SPELLING Bee (formerly the Scripps Howard National Spelling Bee and commonly called the National Spelling Bee) is an annual spelling bee held in the United States. The bee is run on a not-for-profit basis by The E. W. Scripps Company and is held at a hotel or convention center in Washington, D.C. during the week following Memorial Day weekend. Link: www.spellingbee.com/

MATHCOUNTS – ENGAGING – MATH PROGRAMS FOR MIDDLE SCHOOLERS – MATHCOUNTS is a national math competition for middle school students (grades 6-8). Individuals and teams of four mathletes from each school compete on a local, state and national level. All 228 national competitors and their coaches receive all-expense-paid trips to the MATHCOUNTS National Competition. The national champion receives the $20,000 Donald G. Weinert Scholarship. Students in grades 6-8 in all US states and territories. Hundreds of thousands of students participate in our programs or use our resources each year. Link: www.mathcounts.org/

INTERNSHIPS or other paid positions are available from many organizations – www.internships.com/

GLORIA BARRON PRIZE FOR YOUNG HEROES – What problem do you want to solve? The Gloria Barron Prize for Young Heroes is awarded annually to ten US and Canadian students, aged 8-18, who have developed an extraordinary service project that helped people and the planet. Half of the winners are focused on helping their communities and people, and half are focused on protecting the environment. Winners receive $10,000 to be applied to their higher education or to their service project. Link: barronprize.org/

STATE CONTACTS – Contact the department of education, the higher education agency, special education agency and adult education agency in your state. Link: www2.ed.gov/about/contacts/state/index.html

COLLEGE NAVIGATOR can help you find programs, and resources. nces.ed.gov/collegenavigator/

COLLEGE SCORECARD – The U.S. Department of Education’s College Scorecard has the most reliable data on college costs, graduation, and post-college earnings. College Scorecard Find the college that’s the best fit for you! It is intended for consumers to compare the cost and value of higher education institutions in the United States. It displays data in five areas: cost, graduation rate, employment rate, average amount borrowed, and loan default rate. Link: collegescorecard.ed.gov/

APPRENTICESHIP PROGRAM – Have a career path or location in mind? Enter them and we’ll help you find apprenticeship opportunities near you. Link: www.apprenticeship.gov/apprenticeship-job-finder

SUPPORTING STUDENTS WHO INSPIRE – THE MAXWELL FOUNDATION provides financial resources to student leaders from Washington state. – The Foundation offers financial aid of up to $5,000 per year for freshmen starting a four-year private college program during the academic year. Other requirements include completing the online application and composing a short essay. Scholarships also require that there must be financial need as determined by the standard FAFSA process. Newly awarded scholarships will be limited to entering freshmen. The scholarship is renewable each year for a total of up to $20,000 over a four-year period. The scholarship is designed to provide assistance to those who have shown ability, aptitude and a promise of useful citizenship and also have a financial need. Link: www.maxwell.org/home

SCHOLARSHIP AMERICA DREAM AWARD – Open Next Academic Year | Deadline: October 14, 2022 | National

Scholarship America’s Dream Award is a renewable scholarship fund targeted toward completion. Awards will be given to students entering their second year or higher of education beyond high school, based on the fact that too often scholarships are only offered in their freshman year. Award amounts will grow each year, helping ensure that students can afford to complete their degrees.

Dream Award scholarships for 2022-23 include general scholarships,

STEM-specific scholarships (for study in science, technology, engineering and math-related majors) and the World Journal Dream Award Scholarship for Chinese American students. Financial need will be considered in determining award amounts.

To qualify, students must have received a high school diploma or equivalent from a U.S. school and must be planning to complete a minimum of one full year of postsecondary education by the end of the 2022-23 academic year.

Applicants must plan to enroll in full-time undergraduate study at the sophomore-year level or higher at an accredited two- or four-year college, university or vocational-technical school in the United States for the entire 2023-24 academic year and must have a minimum cumulative grade point average of 3.0 on a 4.0 scale (or its equivalent).

Finally, applicants must be U.S. citizens, U.S. permanent resident (holders of a Permanent Resident Card), or individuals granted deferred action status under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals Program (DACA).

Opening August 15, 2022 Link: learnmore.scholarsapply.org/dreamaward/

Searching for Scholarships? We’re Your People. Link: scholarshipamerica.org/students/browse-scholarships

Exabeam Cybersecurity Scholarship Program – Open Until July 31, 2022 – Calling all college women! Are you passionate about pursuing an education and career in cybersecurity? Exabeam Cybersecurity Scholarship – Sponsor: Exabeam – Amount: Up to $10,000 – Description: Scholarship is open to legal residents of the United States who are 16 years of age or older and who are currently enrolled (or have been accepted to enroll) in an accredited post-secondary institution of higher learning with at least a 3.0 GPA. Applicant must submit an essay or video answering one of three questions related to elections or social media. Link: www.exabeam.com/company/scholarship/

THE BENJAMIN A. GILMAN INTERNATIONAL SCHOLARSHIP In the process of applying to, or accepted to, a credit-bearing study abroad or internship program, or a virtual international program. Virtual programs and internships will be eligible until April 30, 2023. Proof of program acceptance is required prior to award disbursement.

The Benjamin A. Gilman International Scholarship is a program of the U.S. Department of State, Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs, supported in its implementation by IIE.

The U.S. Department of State’s Benjamin A. Gilman International Scholarship Program enables students of limited financial means to study or intern abroad, providing them with skills critical to our national security and economic prosperity. To be eligible for the Gilman Program, applicants must be receiving a Federal Pell Grant during the time of application or provide proof that they will be receiving a Pell Grant during the term of their study abroad program or internship. Nearly 3,000 scholarships of up to $5,000 will be awarded are expected this academic year for U.S. citizen undergraduates to study or intern abroad. Link: www.gilmanscholarship.org/program/program-overview/

SECRET: Earn scholarships from colleges for your achievements as early as 9th grade! Through RaiseMe, eligible high school students can earn scholarships for good grades and a good GPA, community involvement and leadership roles. Students with a minimum GPA can start earning scholarships as early as their freshman year of high school. These scholarships amount promised from the college or university. To learn more, begin now by creating your profile. Link: www.raise.me/

Guide to Veteran and Dependent Scholarships by State

This guide provides a list of veteran and dependent scholarships by state as well as reasons to apply, how to find scholarships, and application tips. Link: www.affordablecollegesonline.org/college-resource-center/scholarships-for-veterans-and-dependents/#state-scholarships

The Compass – Start your path back to college by getting your questions answered. The Compass will present you with common topics of interest for many adults returning to college. Select the topics that apply to you, and the Compass will guide you to useful information based on your specific needs and circumstances.

Explore nearly 4,000 educational pathways offered by colleges in Washington—from short certificates to prepare you for immediate employment to four-year degrees to support your career. The Compass will help you find campuses that offer educational programs that match your goals and interests. Link: compass.wsac.wa.gov/

Barbara Mandigo Kelly Peace Poetry Awards – Sponsor: Nuclear Age Peace Foundation – Amount: Varies – Closing Date: July 1, 2022 – Description: Contest is open to people of all ages. Contestants must submit a poem or poems that explore and illuminate positive visions of peace and the human spirit. There is no entry fee for youth 12 years of age or under. Link: peacecontests.org/#poetry

Slovenian Union of America Grants – Sponsor: Slovenian Women’s Union Scholarship Foundation Amount: Up to $2,000 – Closing Date: July 1, 2022 – Description: Scholarship is open to graduating high school seniors, current college students, and adults continuing their education. Applicant must be of some Slovenian ancestry and a member of SUA (see application forms regarding non-members’ criteria). Link: slovenianunion.org/educational-grant

NFPA/Thomson Reuters Scholarships – Sponsor: National Federation of Paralegal Associations (NFPA) – Amount: Varies – Closing Date: July 1, 2022 – Description: Scholarship is open to students who are pursuing a paralegal education. Link: www.paralegals.org/i4a/pages/index.cfm

Rizio Liberty Lipinsky Lawyer Scholarship – Sponsor: Rizio Law Firm – Amount: $10,000 – Closing Date: July 1, 2022 – Description: Scholarship is open to future law students who have accepted admission into law school for the 2022-2023 academic year and current law students who will still be in law school throughout the 2022-2023 year. Applicant must submit a personal essay on their desire to pursue a legal career. Link: www.riziolawfirm.com/scholarship/

2022 TYLENOL® Scholarship is now open – Application deadline: July 1st, 2022. Apply now! Tylenol Future Care Scholarship – Sponsor: Tylenol – Amount: Up to $10,000 – Closing Date: July 1, 2022 – Description: Scholarship is open to undergraduate and graduate students who are enrolled in a public health/health education, med school, nursing and/or pharmacy degree program. Link: www.tylenol.com/news/scholarship

NAACP SCHOLARSHIPS, AWARDS & INTERNSHIPS – Work requires resources and capacity building opportunities to accomplish our civil rights and social justice goals. We’re committed to supporting future civil rights leaders and honoring those on the front lines of the movement. We provide scholarships to outstanding students who display academic excellence and early signs of leadership and a commitment to social justice. Through the NAACP Scholars and Professionals: Internships, Ready Youth and Employment (N-SPIRE) program, we partner with organizations to offer a range of opportunities across the country. Link: naacp.org/find-resources/scholarships-awards-internships

NEWH | Northwest Chapter Scholarship – Sponsor: NEWH – The Hospitality Industry Network | Northwest Chapter – Amount: Varies – Closing Date: See Timeline – Description: Scholarship is open to currently enrolled college students attending an accredited college in Washington, Oregon, Alaska, Idaho or Montana. Applicant must have a career objective in of the areas of the Hospitality Industry (i.e. Hotel/Restaurant Management, Culinary/Foodservice, Architecture, Interior Design, etc.) Link: newh.org/chapter-scholarships/

The HACU Scholarship Program 2022-2023 is OPEN – El Cafe Del Futuro Scholarship – Sponsor: Cafe Bustelo – Amount: $5,000 – Closing Date: See Timeline – Description: Scholarship is open to full-time undergraduate and graduate students who are of Latino descent and enrolled at a four-year HACU-member institution. Applicant must submit an essay on their Latino heritage, family, and community. Many awards listed. Link: www.hacu.net/hacu/Scholarships.asp

Ben’s Original Seat at the Table Fund Scholarship – Sponsor: UNCF | Mars Food’s – Amount: Up to $25,000 – CLOSE DATE: 6/30/2022 11:59 PM EST – Description: Scholarship is open to underrepresented individuals pursuing a bachelor’s or associate degree in the fields of food science and the culinary arts. Link: scholarships.uncf.org/Program/Details/1f97f1d2-3022-4f72-bb4f-7ea46c79d0ed

Scholaroo – COLLEGE IS HARD – PAYING FOR IT SHOULDN’T BE – Scholaroo helps you find your dream scholarships with none of the hassle… At Scholaroo, you’ve got a team of scholarship professionals working around the clock and around the globe to help you pay for college. We realize your time is precious, so we do the leg work for you.

Your team will identify the best scholarships for you from around the world based on your own unique profile and give you the behind-the-scenes tips, tricks, and tactics you need to realize scholarship opportunities. Specializing: Scholarships for Women, Scholarships for African American Students & Scholarships for Hispanic Students. Link:scholaroo.com/scholarships/

Book Marketing Scholarship – Sponsor: Smith Publicity, Inc. – Amount: $2,500 – Closing Date: June 10, 2022 – Description: Scholarship is open to high school seniors and current college freshmen, sophomores, and juniors. Applicant must submit an essay on why writing can be as effective – and even more effective – at influencing others as verbal communication. Link: www.smithpublicity.com/smith-publicitys-2022-book-marketing-scholarship/

Videos must address the topic of human population growth, be no more than 60 seconds in length, and comply with contest rules. PRIZES: A total of $20,000 in scholarships was awarded in 2021 – four scholarships worth $2,000 each, and 12 scholarships worth $1,000 each. One Planet, Many People: Scholarship Video Contest – Sponsor: Population Media Center – Amount: Up to $2000 – Closing Date: See Timetable – Description: Scholarship is open to high school seniors and college undergraduates who will attend college in 2021. Applicant must create a video that is no more than 60 seconds in length that explores the impacts of human population growth on their neighborhood, city, state, country, or on our planet. Link: www.populationmedia.org/about-us/video-contest/

Women in STEM Scholarship – The Women In Stem Scholarship provides up to three $6,000 scholarships to international or DACA female students to study a STEM degree program in the U.S. or Canada. The Women in STEM Scholarship Program, which was established in 2019, grants scholarships to international or DACA female students who are presently enrolled or accepted to study full-time in a STEM degree program at an MPOWER-supported program in the United States or Canada.

MPOWER Financing, a public benefit corporation, is the provider of this scholarship. The scholarship offers a grand prize of up to $6,000 to be paid directly to the winner’s institution or university, subject to any applicable U.S. or Canadian legislation.

Women who will use their STEM degrees to help society and the environment, as well as women who can serve as role models and champions for women in STEM, are the focus of the scholarship program. They are helping to reduce the gender gap in the STEM industry by assisting talented female students to study and take a job in North America. Deadline: July 15, 2022. Link: www.mpowerfinancing.com/scholarships/women-in-stem/

The Adobe Women-in-Technology Scholars program provides college scholarships worth $10,000 to at least 15 students enrolled in undergraduate and postgraduate programs. Applicants must have completed at least one year of college education before applying for the scholarship. The scholarship award is only paid once to help pay for each student’s college education. The Adobe Women-in-Technology Scholars Program brings on board women enthusiastic about technology and who are high academic performers. Award: $10,000 – Deadline: September 30, 2022. Link: research.adobe.com/scholarship/

