Pierce County COVID-19 data update: Vaccinations – The Suburban Times

Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department announcement.
We now have doses for kids 6 months and older at more of our vaccine events. You can find both COVID-19 vaccines at these events:
- Moderna – 6 months to 5 years, 2 doses 4 weeks apart.
- Pfizer – 6 months to 4 years, 3 doses. The second dose is 3 weeks after the first followed by a third dose at least 8 weeks after the second.
Find locations at tpchd.org/vaxtothefuture. You can also contact your healthcare provider or local pharmacy.
As of June 25, 67.7% of all Pierce County residents completed their primary series of COVID-19 vaccine and 24.9% are up to date. We’ve administered 1,630,400 doses to Pierce County residents and 619,500 completed their primary series.
Last week:
- We administered 4,205 doses.
- We administered 990 first doses.
- An average of 600 residents received a dose each day.
Vaccination percentages (up to date) by age group:
- 5-11: 11.0%
- 12-17: 21.1%
- 18-19: 28.6%
- 20-34: 26.6%
- 35-49: 37.1%
- 50-64: 15.3%
- 65-79: 31.2%
- 80 and older: 35.1%
Find more COVID-19 vaccination data, demographics and a map at tpchd.org/covid19cases. Click on each heading to see tables, maps and dashboards. Find your COVID-19 vaccine dose at tpchd.org/vaxtothefuture.
Find more information on:
- Case counts, hospitalizations, vaccination and other metrics.
- COVID-19 vaccines.
- Getting a COVID-19 test.
- Childcare and schools.
