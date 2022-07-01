 Pierce County COVID-19 data update: Vaccinations – The Suburban Times

Pierce County COVID-19 data update: Vaccinations

Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department announcement.

We now have doses for kids 6 months and older at more of our vaccine events. You can find both COVID-19 vaccines at these events:

  • Moderna – 6 months to 5 years, 2 doses 4 weeks apart.
  • Pfizer – 6 months to 4 years, 3 doses. The second dose is 3 weeks after the first followed by a third dose at least 8 weeks after the second.

Find locations at tpchd.org/vaxtothefuture. You can also contact your healthcare provider or local pharmacy.

As of June 25, 67.7% of all Pierce County residents completed their primary series of COVID-19 vaccine and 24.9% are up to date. We’ve administered 1,630,400 doses to Pierce County residents and 619,500 completed their primary series.

Last week:

  • We administered 4,205 doses.
  • We administered 990 first doses.
  • An average of 600 residents received a dose each day.

 Vaccination percentages (up to date) by age group:

  • 5-11: 11.0%
  • 12-17: 21.1%
  • 18-19: 28.6%
  • 20-34: 26.6%
  • 35-49: 37.1%
  • 50-64: 15.3%
  • 65-79: 31.2%
  • 80 and older: 35.1%

Find more COVID-19 vaccination data, demographics and a map at tpchd.org/covid19cases. Click on each heading to see tables, maps and dashboards. Find your COVID-19 vaccine dose at tpchd.org/vaxtothefuture.

Find more information on:

