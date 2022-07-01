Ice Cream Social at the Fourth of July in Steilacoom – The Suburban Times

Steilacoom Historical Museum Association announcement.

The Steilacoom Historical Museum Association is excited to bring back the Fourth of July Ice Cream Social. This time honored tradition is just one of the many ways you can celebrate the 4th in Steilacoom this year. Stop by between 12-4 p.m. for an ice cream cone, ice cream sundae or a root beer float. We will be on the patio of the museum next to the historic Orr home on the corner of Rainier and Main street in downtown Steilacoom.

All proceeds go to the Steilacoom Historical Museum Association. Call 253-584-4133 with any questions prior to the Fourth.