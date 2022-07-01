Celebrate Safely This 4th of July – The Suburban Times

West Pierce Fire & Rescue announcement.

The 4th of July is around the corner and West Pierce Fire & Rescue would like to remind residents to celebrate safely, as this is the busiest day of the year for firefighters.

The safest way to enjoy fireworks is by attending a public display.

Please be smart and do not mix alcohol and explosives.

Keep children away from fireworks.

Be mindful not only about where you light your fireworks, but also where they will fall.

As always, if you have been drinking, please do not drive.

For information on which fireworks are legal, discharge dates and times, and general safety tips, please visit our Fireworks page.

