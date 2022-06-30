The Gallery at TCC Celebrates 20 Years of Local Art and Artists – The Suburban Times

Tacoma Community College announcement.

What: 20th Annual Juried Local Art Exhibit

Where: The Gallery at Tacoma Community College

When: June 29 – Aug. 18, 2022

Reception: July 14, 4-6 p.m.

Gallery Hours: Monday – Thursday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. on days the college is open

Visitor Parking: Lot G

Admission: Free

TCC Gallery Coordinator Dr. Jennifer Olson started a juried exhibit for local artists in 2002. Twenty years later the annual exhibit is still going strong, a celebration of local art and a chance for local artists to be awarded Juror’s Choice and Honorable Mention awards.

Olson says the show hasn’t changed much since she started it in 2002. But it’s introduced many local artists to The Gallery, and several artists have shown work in the Juried Exhibit year after year. Olson is always looking for ways to bring new artists to The Gallery, including artists from marginalized communities and people who may not have had the chance to display their art in a traditional gallery setting, including TCC art students.

“This exhibition features the work of talented local artists and provides an important connection between the college and the community,” Olson said.

The 2022 Juried Local Art Exhibit includes work by: