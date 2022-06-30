Stadium Way reopens before the July 4th Holiday. Work will restart on Stadium Way after the holiday week – The Suburban Times

Sound Transit announcement.

Construction activities are occurring throughout the Hilltop Link Extension project area that include crews continuing to finish the roadway restoration, working on station finishes, adjusting utilities, paint striping on the street, systems testing, installing crosswalks in various locations along the Hilltop Tacoma Link project area. Please allow for extra travel time to get to your destination and follow detour signage. For details of the traffic control impacts please scroll down to the “Where” section.

Access is open to hospitals, medical centers and the emergency department during construction.

Looking ahead the contractor is planning on connecting the existing T Line (Tacoma Link Line) to the Hilltop Tacoma Link Extension project. This will require a long-term intersection closure of 9th and Commerce to vehicle traffic as well as 24-7 work that requires a nighttime noise variance. This is scheduled to start on August 1, 2022 for 30+ days. In order to perform this work Sound Transit will suspend T-Line (Tacoma Link) operations and will have a bus bridge for service. More information to come in July.

Please support your local businesses during construction and stay Loyal to the Local!

What

Construction and traffic restrictions along Stadium Way, N. 1st Street, N. 2nd St., Division Avenue, Martin Luther King Jr. Way and the Dome District

When

June 30th Update (Inclement weather or unforeseen issues will push dates and times). Work will occur during the day and nighttime hours.

Where

Along various locations along the project area:

Daytime and nighttime electrical testing and overhead wiring work for the future light rail system will be occurring in various locations along the alignment during the week. During this construction activity the contractor will need to temporarily remove parking and shift traffic to maintain a safe working area.

Daytime tree trimming and removal will be occurring at various locations along the alignment. During this construction activity the contractor will need to temporarily remove parking and shift traffic to maintain a safe working area.

Scheduled for Monday July 11th, the contractor will be performing a clearance test along the whole alignment which will be a rolling operation to ensure the future route is ready to receive the trains in the area. Expect traffic delays and temporary closures while this work moves along the future route.

Dome District:

Starting as early as 7/6, there will be a Westbound E. 25th Street between G and K streets closure due to restoration. Crews will be present in the area to do prep work prior to westbound closure.

Commerce/Stadium Way:

Southbound closure of Stadium Way/N. E Street/ N. 1st St. between N Tacoma Avenue to 7th and Commerce Street. This is scheduled to reopen on July 1st before the holiday.

Southbound closure of Stadium Way between Division Avenue and 705 is scheduled to restart Wednesday July 13th.

Full closure (north and southbound) of Stadium Way/N. Street between N. Broadway Street and 705 is scheduled for Monday, July 18th and Tuesday, July 19th during the daytime hours.

Future street closures: Looking ahead the contractor is planning on connecting the existing T Line (Tacoma Link Line) to the Hilltop Tacoma Link Extension project. This will require a long-term intersection closure of 9th and Commerce and a nighttime noise variance with 24-7 work hours. The work is scheduled to start August 1, 2022 and will be 30+ days of work.



Stadium District (N. E St., N 1st St., Division Ave.):

Westbound North 1st Street westbound closure between N. Yakima and N. Tacoma avenues will be closed on June 30th during the nighttime hours.

Westbound North 1st Street westbound closure between N. Yakima and N. Tacoma avenues will be closed starting July 5th to July 15th during the weekdays for two weeks.

I Street and Division Ave. lane restrictions and crosswalk closures. Vehicle and sidewalk access maintained.

N 2nd Street from N Yakima Ave. and I Street full street closure for roadway and sidewalk restoration Northbound North I Street closure adjacent to this work could start as early as early as July 11th to pave the ramps at the North I Street and N 2nd Street intersection

Nighttime work on N. Tacoma Ave. and N. 1st Street is scheduled for July 6th – 7th. Two way traffic will remain. The intersection restoration of all 4 corners work will be postponed to a later date. Crews may be in the area to perform prep work at various times before the restoration starts. When this work restarts only one crosswalk is to be closed at a given time. Vehicle and sidewalk access will be maintained. Parking will need to be removed near work areas. Some of the work will require future directional closures of N. Tacoma Ave.

Future street closures: Martin Luther King Jr. Way and Division Avenue intersection full closure is scheduled to start on August 9th.



Hilltop/MLK Jr. Way: