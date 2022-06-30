Pierce County COVID-19 data update: Outbreaks in businesses and care facilities – The Suburban Times

Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department announcement.

We saw the same amount of outbreaks and more associated cases this week compared to last. We added more large outbreaks than we closed.

You can help stop outbreaks. If you feel sick, stay home, get tested and use CDC’s quarantine and isolation tool to see the next steps you should take.

Businesses and long-term care facilities had 76 outbreaks with 724 cases, the same number of outbreaks and a 19% increase in associated cases from last week.

We added 5 new larger outbreaks (10 or more active cases) and closed 4.

Learn about outbreak definitions and find more data in the Outbreaks section at tpchd.org/covid19cases.

Find more information on: