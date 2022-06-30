Lakewold Gardens arts programs expands – The Suburban Times

Lakewold Gardens announcement.

While visitors can peek at the works of featured artists in our six-week-long exhibits, did you know you can also get to know these artists more intimately through our new podcast, or by attending an opening exhibit evening reception?

Thanks to growing interest in our arts programming from artists and art patrons alike, our concerts and exhibits are becoming more interactive, multidisciplinary, content-rich, and dynamic. Our newest featured artist, Coyote, will be celebrating the opening of Coyote Rising from the Ashes this Friday, July 1st.

Our next Music from Home concert featuring violinist Gayane Grigoryan is a truly immersive experience in Armenian music, art, and dance. This Sunday you can watch Gayane perform Armenian compositions to the lyrical movements of Deshawn Morton against a backdrop of works contributed by four local Armenian artists.

Each new featured artist collaborates in the making of a tailor-made promotional video and a deeply personal programmatic experience which includes choosing the food for our guests. The impact being made through this kind of creativity can’t be better said than by fellow concertgoer and Music from Home musician, Kim Davenport:

“The latest Music from Home concert featuring soprano Ellaina Lewis was a truly incredible experience. The combination of world-class artistry, commitment to sharing the expression of beautiful music by composer Richard Thompson, and the opportunity to meet and celebrate the composer himself at the concert – all I can say is, it was one of the most powerful concert experiences I’ve ever had the pleasure to witness.”

To top that off, this summer we’re hosting our first interdisciplinary hip-hop and visual arts show with Perry “Paints” Porter and a month-long Jazz concert series. You can expect to hear more about these exciting new events alongside pop-up exhibits and our regular programming in the coming weeks.