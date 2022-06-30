Celebrate 4th of July Safely – The Suburban Times

City of Fircrest announcement.

All Fireworks are illegal in the City of Fircrest.

The City of Fircrest wants everyone to enjoy the holiday. And, in order to keep the City’s residents and visitors safe, all personal fireworks, even those deemed “Safe and Sane,” are illegal in the City of Fircrest. The sale, use, and possession of fireworks are prohibited in Fircrest. This ban, in effect since 1996, has significantly reduced the number of fires and injuries common with private fireworks use.

FMC 13.12.060 – Sale, possession, use, or discharge of fireworks within the City of Fircrest shall be prohibited.

FMC 13.12.090 – Any person, firm, corporation or association violating or failing to comply with any of the provisions of this chapter shall be deemed guilty of a misdemeanor and upon conviction thereof shall be punished by a fine in any sum not exceeding $1,000 or by imprisonment in the jail for a period not exceeding 90 days, or both, in the discretion of the court. (Ord. 1133 § 2, 1996).

Stay safe and enjoy the weekend!