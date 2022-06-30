Association of Washington Cities announces recently elected officers and directors – The Suburban Times

Association of Washington Cities press release.

The Association of Washington Cities (AWC) announced that officials from Washington’s cities and towns were recently elected as new officers and directors to the AWC Board of Directors. AWC held Board elections at the association’s Business Meeting, which took place at AWC’s Annual Conference in Vancouver, Washington, on June 23.

In addition to Board officers, even-numbered district positions and At-Large Districts #2 and #4 were up for election.

AWC officers for 2022-2023 are:

President: Rob Putaansuu, Mayor, Port Orchard

Rob Putaansuu, Mayor, Port Orchard Vice President: Betsy Wilkerson, Councilmember, Spokane

Betsy Wilkerson, Councilmember, Spokane Secretary: Amy Ockerlander, Mayor, Duvall

Amy Ockerlander, Mayor, Duvall Immediate Past President: Kent Keel, Councilmember, University Place

Kent Keel, Councilmember, University Place Past President: Soo Ing-Moody, Mayor, Twisp

Soo Ing-Moody, Mayor, Twisp Large City Representative/District 10: Keith Blocker, Councilmember, Tacoma

New and reelected directors are:

District 2: Fred Brink, Mayor pro tem, West Richland*

Fred Brink, Mayor pro tem, West Richland* District 4: Holly Cousens, Councilmember, Yakima*

Holly Cousens, Councilmember, Yakima* District 6: Josh Penner, Mayor, Orting

Josh Penner, Mayor, Orting District 8: Jon Nehring, Mayor, Marysville

Jon Nehring, Mayor, Marysville District 9: Zack Zappone, Councilmember, Spokane (appointed by the City of Spokane)

Zack Zappone, Councilmember, Spokane (appointed by the City of Spokane) District 10: Keith Blocker, Councilmember, Tacoma (reappointed by the City of Tacoma)

Keith Blocker, Councilmember, Tacoma (reappointed by the City of Tacoma) District 12: Amy Howard, Deputy Mayor, Port Townsend

Amy Howard, Deputy Mayor, Port Townsend District 14: Jill Boudreau, Mayor, Mount Vernon

Jill Boudreau, Mayor, Mount Vernon At-Large #2: Jerry Phillips, Mayor, Long Beach

Jerry Phillips, Mayor, Long Beach At-Large #4: Jose Trevino, Mayor, Granger

Jose Trevino, Mayor, Granger Incoming WCMA President: Kristi Rowland, Deputy Chief Administrator Officer, Renton

Kristi Rowland, Deputy Chief Administrator Officer, Renton WCMA President: Adam Lincoln, Deputy City Manager, Pasco

*Denotes newly elected director

“It is a tremendous honor to be elected president of the Association of Washington Cities,” said President Rob Putaansuu. “I will continue to be an ambassador and a passionate advocate for the priorities established by our members, making sure that all voices are heard.”

“Every city, large and small, has a unique perspective to offer,” added Vice President Betsy Wilkerson. “I will work to ensure that we continue AWC’s work as a community of cities—united, inclusive of all, and dedicated to helping every Washingtonian reach their full potential.”

The AWC Board of Directors is the association’s governing body. The Board is comprised of 25 directors, 23 of whom are elected officials (mayors or councilmembers) from Washington cities, and two non-elected city officials who also serve as the president and past president of the Washington City/County Management Association.

“Having just come on board myself as AWC’s new CEO, I am excited to hit the ground running with this newly elected Board of Directors,” said AWC Chief Executive Officer Deanna Dawson. “I’m impressed with their talent and backgrounds.”

AWC serves its members through advocacy, education, and services. Founded in 1933, AWC is a private, nonprofit, nonpartisan corporation that represents Washington’s cities and towns before the state legislature, the state executive branch, and with regulatory agencies. Membership is voluntary. However, AWC consistently maintains 100 percent participation from Washington’s 281 cities and towns.

AWC also provides training, data and publications, and programs such as the AWC Employee Benefit Trust, AWC Risk Management Service Agency, AWC Workers’ Comp Retro, AWC Drug and Alcohol Consortium, and AWC GIS Consortium.

A complete list of AWC Board of Directors is available on the association’s website.