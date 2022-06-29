Pierce County COVID-19 data update: Cases, hospitalizations and deaths – The Suburban Times

Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department announcement.

Our COVID-19 case rate held steady this week while our hospitalization rate fell. Pierce County remains in CDC’s medium COVID-19 community level. At this level, CDC recommends:

If you are at high risk for severe illness, talk to your healthcare provider about whether you need to wear a mask and take other precautions.

Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines.

Get tested if you have symptoms.

On June 27, our current 7-day case rate per 100,000 is 223.2 for June 12-18, which is:

Unchanged from the last 7-day period (date range: June 5-11).

Our current 7-day hospitalization rate per 100,000 is 5.4 for June 12-18, which is:

36.5% lower than the previously reported 7-day period (date range June 5-11).

We confirmed 1,675 cases of COVID-19 for June 19-25 and 9 deaths:

A man in his 80s from South Tacoma.

A woman in her 90s from South Tacoma.

A man in his 70s from University Place.

A man in his 80s from Puyallup.

A man in his 80s from South Pierce

A man in his 50s from Puyallup.

A man in his 90s from Lakewood.

A man in his 80s from Northeast – Downtown Tacoma.

A man in his 90s from South Tacoma.

We record deaths in our cases dashboard on our data page which reflects the date of death.

Pierce County’s total COVID-19 count is 205,025 cases and 1,383 deaths. Our average cases per day over the past 7 days ending June 25 is 239.

In the last 2 weeks:

16.4 % of our cases are younger than 20 years old. People in that age group make up 26.4% of Pierce County’s population.

25.3% of our cases are ages 20-34. That age group makes up 19.7% of our population.

23.4% of our cases are ages 35-49. That age group makes up 18.9% of our population.

34.9% of our cases are ages 50 or older. That age group makes up 35% of our population.

Find more information on cases, hospitalizations, deaths and related demographics at tpchd.org/covid19cases. Click on each heading to see tables, maps and dashboards.

Find more information on: