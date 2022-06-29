 Pierce County Arts Commission: Traffic Box Art Wrap Project – The Suburban Times

Pierce County Arts Commission: Traffic Box Art Wrap Project

Pierce County announcement.

2nd Call for Artwork: Submission Deadline July 18

The Pierce County Arts Commission is seeking designs that can be reproduced as a vinyl wrap and applied to traffic signal boxes throughout unincorporated Pierce County. This opportunity is open to amateur and professional artists of all levels, residing within Pierce County, working in any medium, as long as the final artwork can be translated and digitally reproduced on a 2-dimensional vinyl wrap. 

Questions? Join a Zoom Informational Session today, June 27 at 4 p.m. (after the session, a recording of the orientation will be available here). 

Read more at the County’s website.

